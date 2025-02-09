‘Junaid Khan is going to shine’, says Suresh Raina as he watches Loveyapa, poses with Aamir Khan

Cricketer Suresh Raina recently met actor Aamir Khan and watched his son Junaid Khan's new film Loveyapa. Taking to Instagram, Raina posted photos from their get-together. Loveyapa hit the screens on February 7. (Also Read | Ira Khan reviews brother Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, can't stop praising him: 'How good of an actor he is') Aamir Khan and Suresh Raina met in Mumbai recently.

Suresh Raina meets Aamir Khan

In a photo, Aamir stood next to Raina with one of his hands on his shoulder as both of them smiled. Aamir was seen in a white shirt and denims. Raina opted for a black T-shirt and matching pants under a green jacket. Fellow cricketer Manvinder Bisla and actor-RJ Kisnaa were also among those who met Aamir.

Suresh Raina pens a note for Aamir's son

Sharing the pictures, Raina wrote, "Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring (hugging face emoji). Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie Loveyapa - he’s going to shine! (Dizzy emoji) God bless."

Recently, Aamir held a screening of Loveyapa for his Bollywood colleagues. It was attended by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan, rapper Honey Singh Ayushmann Khurrana, and his wife Tahira Kashyap among others.

As Juanid's film was released in theatres, his sister Ira Khan too shared a post for him. She shared photos with Junaid on Instagram and wrote, “Junnu on the big screen!! (Partying face and smiling face with hearts emojis) If you knew Junaid personally, you’d realize just how good of an actor he is playing this role! The whole cast has done a great job.”

About Loveyapa

Advait Chandan directed the romantic comedy, which is Junaid's first theatrical release. He made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Maharaj. Loveyapa is also Khushi Kapoor's first theatrical release. It explores modern romantic relationships in the era of phones.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa was released in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, it earned ₹1.25 crore on its opening day.