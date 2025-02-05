Menu Explore
Khushi Kapoor reveals what she would want to change about her debut film The Archies

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Feb 05, 2025 06:31 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will be seen next in Loveyapa.

Actor Khushi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Loveyapa. The actor debuted in 2023 with The Archies, which opened to mixed reviews. The actor has now opened up about the Zoya Akhtar release and shared what she should have changed in the film if she had the choice. (Also read: Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch)

Khushi Kapoor talked about the marketing choices of her last release The Archies.(Instagram/@khushi05k)
Khushi Kapoor talked about the marketing choices of her last release The Archies.(Instagram/@khushi05k)

What Khushi said

Would Khushi change any aspect of the film in retrospect? “Probably… marketing-wise, it had to be made clear that the film is catering to a younger audience. I don’t want to particularly change anything, and even I believe the film was for a really young audience. In fact, the people who enjoyed it the most were the ones who were below the age of 16. Plus, I feel like everything doesn’t have to be made for everyone,” she was quoted during an interview with The Indian Express.

More details

She went on to add, “But yeah, I don’t regret the film at all. I learnt everything from the film. I owe everything to Zoya, and I have a deep connection with the film and people around it.” Khushi played Betty Cooper in the film. She is rumoured to be dating her co-star from the film Vedang Raina.

About Khushi's upcoming films

Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Love Today (2022). Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Khushi and Junaid Khan alongside Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. It explores the complexities of modern love after the illusion of a young couple's perfect relationship is shattered when they exchange phones. The film will be released in theatres on February 7.

Khushi also has Nadaaniyan in the pipeline, in which she will star opposite Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The first song from the film, Ishq Jaisa, was released a few days ago. The romantic comedy will be released this year on Netflix.

