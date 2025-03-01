Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan is boyfriend-for-hire in college romcom with Khushi Kapoor

Nadaaniyan trailer released

The streaming platform shared the trailer on Saturday on social media. The trailer offers a glimpse into the complicated love story of its lead characters. The two-minute-long trailer shows Ibrahim as an ambitious boy, Arjun Mehta, who plans to study law and secure a good job. Khushi plays Pia Jai Singh, a young girl who prioritises love over ambition.

They unite in a unique way with Pia paying Arjun ₹25,000 every week to act as her boyfriend. As they navigate the intricacies of romance, their relationship becomes increasingly entangled in a web of drama, passion, and unexpected emotions. The film explores themes of romance, ambition, family drama and chaos.

Looking back on her experience of directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam shares, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy.”

More about the film

As per the log line, “the film follows Pia, a South Delhi girl who is determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement — posing as her boyfriend to pull off a romantic facade. But things get complicated when real feelings sneak in, making the duo wonder if love can ever be scripted”.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is slated to be released on March 7 on Netflix.