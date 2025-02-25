Ibrahim Ali Khan pushes Nadaaniyan co-star Khushi Kapoor aside, picks her furry baby instead; Janhvi gives them a tip

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release on OTT on March 7. While there is still some time for audiences to judge his onscreen presence and acting chops, Saif Ali Khan’s handsome son has already managed to form a connection with fans through social media during the promotions of his film. His emotions and expressions in the film’s song Galatfehmi tugged at our heartstrings before Ibrahim won the internet over with his quirkiness in a reel, where Khushi refused to hang out with him. Well, in their latest video, Ibrahim finally gets his revenge. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Ishq sees a twist

This time, Ibrahim Ali Khan turns down a very enthusiastic Khushi Kapoor. Let us explain! In their new Instagram reel, Ibrahim turns around in style singing his very romantic track Ishq Mein. Thinking that he’s singing for her, Khushi runs into his arms. However, she is pushed away because the object of Ibrahim’s affection is actually Khushi’s furry baby Mochi! Yes, you read that right. After Khushi is out of the way, her pet pooch jumps straight into Ibrahim’s arms as the star kid showers Mochi with love while singing Ishq Mein. In the caption below, Khushi wrote, “When ishq takes a “paws” 🤪🤍🐾.”

In the comment section below, several fans showered love. But the most hilarious message was from Khushi’s actor sister Janhvi Kapoor, who had a thoughtful tip for the Nadaaniyan stars. Referring to their pet Saitama, who is an American Akita, Janhvi wrote, “Should have used saitama.” Well, this is not the first time that Khushi has recruited her pet dogs to promote a film. Last month, ahead of her first theatrical release Loveyapa’s arrival on the big screen, Khushi hired her dogs to spell ‘L O V E’ with her.

Well, we are quite excited to see Ibrahim and Khushi together in Nadaaniyan on March 7. How about you?