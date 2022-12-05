Mahima Chaudhary reacts as she is called out for being brave while battling cancer: 'I wasn't'

Mahima Chaudhry, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, spoke about her personal battle with the disease. Actor Anupam Kher had shared a video in June showing the actor's new look after having lost most of her hair. Anupam revealed that he called her back from the US to offer her role in his next film Signature. (Also read: Mahima Chaudhary makes rare appearance with daughter Ariana post cancer struggle, fans say 'she's cute like her mom')

In the past few months, Mahima has been making a bit of a comeback. Besides the role in Signature, which was shot in Lucknow, the actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency as author-activist Pupul Jayakar. Mahima plays the close confidante of prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film directed by Kangana.

While attending the premiere of Anupam's latest film Uunchai last month, Mahima opened up her cancer battle in a interview with Instant Bollywood. When she was praised for the way she has dealt with the diagnosis, Mahima shared, "I wasn't brave. It looked like I was brave but I wasn't breve. I keep taking inspiration from people around me and everyone should do."

The actor found out she had breast cancer last year after going for an annual check-up. She also revealed that she now has to don a wig and hat to cover her short hair. "My wig looks good. I have to continuously wear a hat and style. So struggling with things like that," she stated as she looked back into the camera. The actor was in good spirits as she attended the event with her young daughter Ariana. She is now cancer free.

Both Signature and Emergency, which also feature Anupam, are set for release next year. Mahima made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Subhash Ghai's 1996 musical drama Pardes which was set in the US.

