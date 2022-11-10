Mahima Chaudhary makes rare appearance with daughter Ariana post cancer struggle, fans say 'she's cute like her mom'

Mahima Chaudhry was among several Bollywood celebrities, who came to watch Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai at a special screening on Wednesday. Mahima made a rare appearance with daughter Ariana Chaudhary at the event hosted by her The Signature co-star Anupam Kher's acting school. Anupam stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in Uunchai. Also read: Rani Mukerji glows in pink; Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Shehnaaz Gill also join Uunchai cast at screening

Mahima arrived in a black top, red and black skirt and a matching blazer. She also wore a cap. Her daughter Ariana joined her in a white crop top and shorts paired with white shirt and matching sneakers. They went on to pose with Anupam and Boman Irani for the paparazzi.

A fan commented on a paparazzo's video on Instagram, “Jahan star kids itni mehnat kar k khoobsurat phir bbi Nani lagty ye Bina Kuch kiye hi itni Pyaari larrki hay sub aik taraf ye akeli aik taraf (where other star kids do so much makeup and still don't look good, she is looking so effortlessly beautiful)." Another wrote, “Aww she is looking so beautiful, also her daughter (Ariana) too." One more commented, “Seeing her after so long, she looks just the same.” Read another comment, “She's so cute like her mother.”

Anupam's The Signature would mar Mahima's comeback to acting after her battle with breast cancer. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gajendra Ahire and produced by KC Bokadia, The Signature is said to be touching story of a common man. It also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni, Manoj Joshi, Sneha Paul. The first poster of the film showed a tired and disappointed looking Anupam, holding an umbrella in one hand and a bag in another.

Anupam was the one to share about Mahima's cancer diagnosis and recovery by sharing a video on Instagram in June this year. He called her a 'hero' and wrote in the caption, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! 'You are my HERO!' Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."

