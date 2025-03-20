Apoorva Mukhija called out for kicking up a fuss at Sabrina Carpenter concert: ‘Security had to step in’

After India’s Got Latent row over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark, everyone from Samay Raina to Apoorva Mukhija, who were also in the video, have been laying low on social media. A video of the YouTuber-turned-actor Apoorva kicking up a fuss at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris on Monday has now surfaced on Reddit. (Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija reacts to getting ‘hated so hard’ post India's Got Latent row, drops comment on Nadaaniyan debut) A video of Apoorva Mukhija at the Sabrina Carpenter concert was posted on TikTok.

Apoorva Mukhija gets into row at Sabrina Carpenter concert

A Redditor posted a TikTok video of Apoorva, claiming it was clicked at Sabrina’s recent concert. In the video, she can be seen having a ball, lip-syncing, and dancing to the songs, but it seems like her use of the camera flashes bothered those near her. At a point in the video, a security guard can also be seen pointing a flashlight at her, asking her to go back to her seat.

The caption written on the video in French translates to: “POV: We were at the concert, she was filming her music video...The security guard asked her to go to her seat, but she didn't care... Big flash in the face.” The video ends with Apoorva recording herself saying something intelligible. But at the end, she says, “Main thappad mar doongi usko (I will slap them),” looking irritated.

The Redditor posting the video wrote, “Other fans in the comments of the tiktok said she yelled at them when they asked her to lower her voice and stop using the flash, and one even claimed she almost hit someone. Security reportedly had to step in, asking her to return to her seat because she kept moving around to film with the flash on.”

People on the internet were not happy with Apoorva’s behaviour. One person commented, “Ruining the name of the country and its people.” Another wrote, “Ew. Just ew. Second hand embarrassment We don’t claim her, respectfully.” A Redditor even claimed, “Trash behavior as usual. Now lets see how PR defends this by saying she can say her mind and its the patriarchal systems which is putting her down.”

Recent controversy Apoorva was embroiled in

Apoorva has been mostly MIA on social media since the India’s Got Latent controversy. For the unversed, she appeared on the show hosted by Samay as one of the panellists. After Ranveer’s question regarding parents and sex, many found it offensive.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Apoorva, Samay, Ranveer, and other influencers present in the episode. She recently recorded her statement with Maharastra Cyber Cell. Apoorva also unfollowed everyone on Instagram following the controversy. She recently debuted with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan on Netflix.