Hania Aamir wins hearts as she grooves to Bollywood song Ding Dong Dole at friend's wedding; fans call her ‘apsara’

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir enjoys a huge fan base in India as well, which she has built through her performances in her popular television dramas. A video of the actor dancing to a Bollywood song has surfaced on the internet, and fans can’t get enough of her beauty and cuteness. (Also Read: Hania Aamir reveals if she will accept Bollywood film offer from Karan Johar: ‘I'll consider it’) Hania Aamir impresses the internet with her dance moves at friend's wedding.

Hania Aamir dancing to Bollywood song

A fan club of Hania shared the video of the actor grooving to the Bollywood song Ding Dong Dole from the 2002 film Kucch Toh Hai, originally starring Tusshar Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani. She was seen enjoying herself as she danced with her group of friends, wearing a heavy baby pink lehenga. The bride was seen recording the performance.

Fans were not only impressed with her dance moves but also couldn’t stop gushing about her cuteness. One of the comments read, “She is dancing so cutely. I can’t stop watching it.” Another comment read, “The way she dances in those heavy lehengas.” Another wrote, “I love the way she enjoys her life and ignores negativity.” One fan said, “Such a big dance group, but my attention was still on Hania. Cutuuu!” While one of the fans called her “apsarraa”, another referred to her as a “fairy”.

Recently, Hania also grabbed attention for her rumoured relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. Though she hasn’t addressed the speculation, Badshah spoke about it at Sahitya AajTak 2024 and said, “Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life, and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe.”

About Hania Aamir

Hania started her acting journey with the film Janaan but later shifted focus to Pakistani television dramas. She gained fame with the television show Phir Wohi Mohabbat but became a household name with Ishqiya and Mere Humsafar. Her latest show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which marked the return of Fahad Mustafa to television after 10 years, became hugely popular not only in Pakistan but also in India.

She will reportedly be seen in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which also stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed in key roles. It is Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed Original, which is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.