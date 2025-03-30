Mahira Khan hilariously recreates Chand Nawab's viral Eid reporting scene at railway station. Watch

Mahira Khan had the perfect gift for her fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor's latest Instagram post left her fans in splits. In it, she recreated the iconic Chand Nawab reporting video at a railway station. (Also read: Mahira Khan wears Shah Rukh Khan T-shirt on set, divided fans say: ‘You are a Pak star fangirling over Bollywood actor’) Mahira Khan recreated the Chand Nawab reporting video.

Mahira's Instagram post

Mahira looked beautiful in a red salwar suit as she stood near a railway station with a mic in her hand. She went on to act as she was reporting just like the original video where journalist Chand Nawab made on Eid. Here too, the actor's reporting got interrupted by a stranger who came right in the middle of the video, after which she was also seen getting annoyed, just like in the original video.

In the caption, Mahira wrote: “Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai (Eid is coming in a few days and we had a shoot at the train station so the Chand Nawab recreation is a must).”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the reel, a fan commented, “15 years on, still relevant 😂😂” A second fan said, “We didn’t know we needed this.” A comment read, “BEST thing on the internet today 😍.” “Too good and so cute,” said a fan.

In the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character of a Pakistani journalist was also inspired by reporter Chand Nawab.

Meanwhile, Mahira made her entry into Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which was directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role, was a box office success, collecting ₹281.45 crore worldwide. The actor was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.