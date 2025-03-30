Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahira Khan hilariously recreates Chand Nawab's viral Eid reporting scene at railway station. Watch

BySantanu Das
Mar 30, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan's latest post was a hilarious recreation of the viral Chand Nawab video at a Pakistani train station.

Mahira Khan had the perfect gift for her fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor's latest Instagram post left her fans in splits. In it, she recreated the iconic Chand Nawab reporting video at a railway station. (Also read: Mahira Khan wears Shah Rukh Khan T-shirt on set, divided fans say: ‘You are a Pak star fangirling over Bollywood actor’)

Mahira Khan recreated the Chand Nawab reporting video.
Mahira Khan recreated the Chand Nawab reporting video.

Mahira's Instagram post

Mahira looked beautiful in a red salwar suit as she stood near a railway station with a mic in her hand. She went on to act as she was reporting just like the original video where journalist Chand Nawab made on Eid. Here too, the actor's reporting got interrupted by a stranger who came right in the middle of the video, after which she was also seen getting annoyed, just like in the original video.

In the caption, Mahira wrote: “Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai (Eid is coming in a few days and we had a shoot at the train station so the Chand Nawab recreation is a must).”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the reel, a fan commented, “15 years on, still relevant 😂😂” A second fan said, “We didn’t know we needed this.” A comment read, “BEST thing on the internet today 😍.” “Too good and so cute,” said a fan.

In the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character of a Pakistani journalist was also inspired by reporter Chand Nawab.

Meanwhile, Mahira made her entry into Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which was directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role, was a box office success, collecting 281.45 crore worldwide. The actor was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mahira Khan hilariously recreates Chand Nawab's viral Eid reporting scene at railway station. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On