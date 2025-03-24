Mahira Khan wears Shah Rukh Khan T-shirt on set, divided fans say: ‘You are a Pak star fangirling over Bollywood actor’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her dream Bollywood debut alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, since then, she hasn’t starred in any Bollywood films. Recently, the actor shared a picture from the set of one of her projects, proving that she is a big Shah Rukh fan. Mahira Khan fangirls over her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

(Also Read: 'Shah Rukh Khan was so hard to watch': Reddit unimpressed with his ‘cringe’ hosting job at IPL 2025 opening ceremony)

Mahira Khan fangirls over Shah Rukh Khan

On Monday, Mahira took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself rocking a casual look while posing at the door of her vanity van. She was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and matching denim jeans, completing her look with a pair of sunglasses. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s picture printed on her T-shirt.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Working on a Sunday... brought him along to make it a fun day." She further took fans on a nostalgic ride by adding the song Zaalima from her film Raees in the background. In another picture, she was seen taking a selfie inside her vanity van.

Fans react to Mahira's post

Fans were quick to spot Shah Rukh’s picture on her T-shirt. While some loved the way she was fangirling over the superstar, others criticised her for it. One comment read, "That tee and song… always an SRK fangirl!" Another user wrote, "That T-shirt… this is one of the coolest SRK pictures from his prime days." Another commented, "Us, Mahira, us! SRK forever." A fan even wrote, "Manifesting Raees 2."

However, some criticised her admiration for SRK. One user commented, "Move over, Shah Rukh Khan—Mahira, please." Another wrote, "She is still not over the Raees phobia." Someone else added, "You are already one of Pakistan’s biggest stars. Such fangirling over a Bollywood actor doesn’t suit you."

Mahira is often asked about Shah Rukh Khan in her interviews. She is a massive fan of him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh and Mahira starred together in Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role, was a box office success, collecting ₹281.45 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film King, an action thriller that will reportedly also star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is expected to release in 2026. Mahira, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Pakistani film Love Guru. Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film also stars Natalia Janoszek and Humayun Saeed in key roles and is scheduled for release on Eid ul Azha.