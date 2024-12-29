Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wore 2 insanely glam saree looks by top Indian designers; check the jaw-dropping price tags

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has a serious love for ethnic wear, and her stunning Insta-diaries are proof! From stunning salwar kameez sets to dreamy Anarkalis and sarees, her style is an absolute treat for fashion lovers. Lately, Mahira has been rocking looks by Indian designers, and her recent ethnic outfits are total showstoppers. She dropped two gorgeous saree looks that are pure elegance and will give your ethnic wardrobe a major upgrade. Let's decode her style and take some inspiration. (Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wore the most flattering and memorable pink anarkali that's perfect for this wedding season ) Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wowed fans with two breathtaking saree looks.(Instagram/@mahirahkhan)

Mahira Khan rocked half draped saree

On Saturday, Mahira treated her fans to a weekend surprise by dropping a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. Captioned "Birthday suit - always a sari," the post featured the actress looking absolutely gorgeous in a half-draped saree in a dreamy shade of ivory.

The saree, crafted from an embellished poly-georgette base, stood out with metallic fringes along the hemline. Draped in a chic, modern style with a slit and a gracefully falling pallu, Mahira turned heads with her contemporary take on ethnic fashion. She paired it with a one-shoulder sweetheart neckline blouse, beautifully detailed with cord embroidery. Her saree is from the designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and comes with a price tag of ₹263,500.

Mahira's saree costs ₹263,500.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Mahira accessorised her look with oversized stud earrings, stacked bangles adorning her wrist, and a pair of silver metallic high heels. Her makeup was on point with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of pink glossy lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in middle partition, she finished off her stunning look.

Decoding Mahira's glam embellished saree look

In her second look, Mahira dazzled in a stunning embellished saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured an ombre blend of golden and red hues, serving all the glitz and glam. She paired the six yards with a matching red embellished blouse, nailing the ultimate fashionista look.

Mahira's stunning saree comes with a price tag of ₹3,25,000.(manishmalhotra.in)

If you're swooning over her saree and thinking about adding it to your wardrobe, be warned—the price tag might just leave your jaw on the floor. It costs a whopping ₹3,25,000!

Mahira kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking. She styled her look with just a pair of diamond earrings, glam makeup, and her luscious locks tied in a sleek bun.