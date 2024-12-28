Amitabh Bachchan with 'dashing 1970s style', late maharaja of Indore called ‘well-dressed Indians’ by fashion critic

Canadian fashion critic and commentator Derek Guy, popularly known as 'the menswear guy,' recently took to X to highlight some of the best-dressed Indians. When an X user challenged him, saying, “I dare the menswear guy to tell me he's seen a well-dressed Indian,” Derek responded, “I would be happy to. Here are some well-dressed Indians,” and shared an impressive thread on Twitter. Let's take a closer look at his picks. (Also read: Even Tamannaah Bhatia's simple cargo pants cost ₹59K; here's what she wore to Manish Malhotra’s house with Vijay Varma ) Derek Guy celebrated the impact of Indian fashion on menswear, showcasing figures like Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar II and Amitabh Bachchan.

Yashwant Rao Holkar II's royal style

Derek Guy began his thread by highlighting Yashwant Rao Holkar II, the Maharaja of Indore, as one of the most well-dressed Indians. Referring to him as the first person who came to mind, Derek admired his elegant wardrobe, stating, “He occasionally wore beautiful garb that I can only assume is traditional to Indian culture.”

While admitting his limited knowledge of non-Western attire, Derek focused on Yashwant Rao's Western outfits, describing his white-tie look as “impeccably tailored—collar hugs neck, no divots, perfect peak lapel and gorge.”

Derek even compared Yashwant Rao's polished tailoring to former U.S. President Donald Trump's attire during his visit to the Queen, critiquing Trump's waistcoat length while praising Yashwant Rao's flawless proportions. He said, “By keeping the white waistcoat shorter than the tailcoat, you preserve the harmony of the suit. Much more elegant.”

Derek didn't stop there. He praised the Maharaja's "dashing double-breasted" and applauded the quality tailoring, adding, "The full curvy roll on that lapel demonstrates quality pad stitching." While he suggested lowering the buttoning point slightly, the overall craftsmanship, he said, was undeniable. The critic then shifted focus to Yashwant Rao's traditional coats, pointing out a polo coat and an Ulster, both exuding sophistication.

Derek admired Yashwant Rao’s attention to detail, like back-stitched lapels, and his safari-inspired look with tweed, a gun patch, and a pith helmet, saying it was “very different from people today who combine sporting details with business clothes.” He also praised the Maharaja’s relaxed style at home, noting how his silk dressing gowns and piped pyjamas were elegant and practical, adding, “Slim-fit pyjamas make no sense since tight clothes are uncomfortable in bed.”

Amitabh Bachchan's style mastery

Derek Guy called Amitabh Bachchan a modern style icon, praising his “knits-on-knits, suits with flared trousers, and dashing 1970s style eyewear.” He highlighted Bachchan’s mastery of proportions, saying, “Big lapels with big collars and big eyewear” create harmony unlike RFK Jr., whose “medium wide lapel with a dinky collar and shoestring tie” misses the mark.

Derek admired Bachchan’s tonal outfits, noting, “He shows how you can do tonal outfits by varying fibre, sheen, and shade, rather than colour.” He added, “You can ditch the tie by wearing a more casual suit with a turtleneck. A patterned scarf adds visual interest.” What stood out most was Bachchan’s tailoring. Derek pointed out, “Collar hugs the neck, high armholes, jacket ends about halfway from collar to the floor.”

India’s rich contributions to fashion

Derek Guy praised his friend Agyesh’s dad and model Sahaj Anand for their style on the thread. He then shifted focus to India’s rich contributions to fashion, saying, “Indian style isn’t limited to just well-dressed men; it also includes materials and certain production techniques.”

Highlighting Madras fabric, Derek explained, “Most notable is Madras, named after the city now called Chennai. Supposedly, this is an Indian interpretation of Scottish tartans.” He added, “Madras is typically hand-woven and dyed with vegetable colours, which made it prone to bleeding in the past.”

Sharing a fun anecdote, Derek said, “One Brooks Brothers customer stormed into a shop demanding a refund after a shirt ruined his wash. So, Brooks Brothers labelled all their shirts ‘bleeding madras’ and ‘guaranteed to bleed,’ turning the bug into a feature.” He noted that modern madras is colourfast but confessed, “Purists, including me, fancy the older, original stuff.”

Derek highlighted its influence on American menswear, stating, “Traditional American clothiers like Brooks Brothers, J. Press, The Andover Shop, and Winston Tailors turned bleeding madras into shirts, sport coats, and even trousers.” For enthusiasts, he suggested, “True diehards go for the real stuff—patchwork madras. It takes a bit of gusto to wear it, whether as a sport coat or trousers.”

He concluded by celebrating India’s broader impact on men’s fashion, mentioning “finely hand-loomed scarves, artisanal block prints, niche production houses for Hermes, and contemporary brands like Kartik Research, Harago, and Kardo.” He added, “There’s a whole world of Indian contributions to men’s style, even in the space of Western aesthetics. But you can’t be a racist fuckwad if you want to learn about the world.”