Even Tamannaah Bhatia's simple cargo pants cost 59K; here's what she wore to Manish Malhotra’s house with Vijay Varma

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 28, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a chic look at Manish Malhotra's home as she posed with Vijay Varma. Here's a closer look at her stylish outfit for the evening.

Tamannaah Bhatia along with actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma arrived at celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence for a dinner party on Friday night. The couple known for adorable chemistry, delighted the paparazzi with coordinated poses and undeniable charm. Tamannaah once again proved her strong fashion game as she turned heads in a corset top and denim combo that was just too stylish. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s simple black kurta look proves comfort and style can go hand in hand. Here's how much it costs )

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a trendy black corset and cargo pants at a party with Vijay Varma.(Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a trendy black corset and cargo pants at a party with Vijay Varma.(Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks a trendy denim look

Tamannaah's chic look features a black corset top with intricate white cut lines, spaghetti straps, a deep plunging neckline, and a fitted bodice. She paired it with stylish grey cargo pants that have a mid-rise waist, belt loops, a logo embroidered on the pocket, a hammer loop, and detachable pin-buckle straps at the legs, complete with lace-up detailing at the outseams. She absolutely slayed the trendy look that's bound to make even the Gen Z take notes.

What is the price of Tamannaah's outfit?

If you love Tamannaah's attire and want to add it to your wardrobe, here are all the details. Her top is from Adidas and costs 3,218, while her pants are from Acne Studios, priced at $690, which is approximately 58,815.

Tamannaah accessorised her look with statement earrings, a sleek diamond choker necklace, stylish watch on her wrist, stacked rings adorning her fingers and a pair of silver pointy high heels. She kept her makeup minimal with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. With her luscious tresses styled in messy waves and left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma looked equally stylish as he rocked a black sweater adorned with quirky graphic designs in vibrant shades. He paired it with loose-fit blue denim jeans, sneakers, and a pendant necklace, completing his cool and casual look.

