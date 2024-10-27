Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sharvari, Sonakshi Sinha and others stun at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash: Who wore what

Diwali is just around the corner, and Bollywood’s festive spirit is in full swing. Last night, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted an extravagant Diwali bash, drawing a star-studded guest list dressed in stunning ethnic wear. The guest list included Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Raj Kundra, Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Sidharth Malhotra and many more. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what and gather some inspiration for our own festive wardrobes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's best Diwali looks through the years: From elegant suits and gorgeous sarees to regal sharara sets ) Let's take a look at who wore what at Ramesh Turani's Diwali party.(Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a stunning lemon-yellow sharara set, featuring a sleeveless, sequin-embroidered kurta paired with matching sharara pants and a sheer dupatta, exuding elegance. She completed the look with statement green emerald earrings, a chic retro hairstyle, and dewy makeup, perfecting her festive ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty brought her signature modern twist to a classic saree, channelling apsara-core in a white embellished saree with sequin detailing, draped in a contemporary style. She paired it with a chic off-shoulder corset blouse and a luxe pearl choker necklace for a trendy yet elegant look. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra complemented her perfectly, looking dapper in white dhoti pants and a golden-embellished kurta.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Newly married couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked absolutely adorable, setting major couple fashion goals. Sonakshi wowed in a green kurta set adorned with red floral detailing and a centre slit, paired with matching pants and statement earrings. Zaheer complemented her effortlessly, rocking a black kurta, jacket, and flared denim pants. Together, they were the epitome of festive style.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma turned heads as they arrived together in glam ethnic looks. Tamannaah dazzled in vibrant rani pink lehenga, accessorized with a stunning bracelet and choker necklace. With blush-pink makeup, she looked absolutely radiant. Vijay complemented her style in a sheer shirt, flared trousers, and an olive-green embroidered jacket, looking effortlessly dapper.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan proved that less is more, looking effortlessly stylish in a light pink khadi kurta adorned with delicate white embroidery. He paired it with white pants, completing his minimal yet refined look for the evening.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra looked super stylish in a white kurta adorned with sequin floral pastel embroidery. Paired with matching pants, brown juttis, a clean-shaven look, and perfectly gelled hair, he was as handsome as ever.

Sharvari

Sharvari Wagh was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebs of the night. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a golden puff-sleeve sweetheart neckline blouse paired with a green organza skirt and matching dupatta. Styled with elegant stud earrings and nude makeup, she completed her glamorous look flawlessly.

Alaya F

Alaya F’s saree look showed us how to rock green this festive season. She stunned in a green six-yard drape adorned with silver sequin embroidery along the borders, paired with a sweetheart neckline embellished bralette blouse. Accessorised with a silver choker necklace and glam makeup, she looked absolutely wow.