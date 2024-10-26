Kareena Kapoor's best Diwali looks through the years: From elegant suits and gorgeous sarees to regal sharara sets

Diwali 2024 is just around the corner, which means it’s time for Bollywood’s extravagant Diwali bashes filled with fashion, glamour, and, of course, plenty of gossip. When it comes to these celebrations, Kareena Kapoor always secures her spot on the best-dressed list. As the OG fashionista, she consistently has the fashion police scrambling to take notes. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit all of Bebo’s stunning Diwali looks that have set the bar high year after year. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor serves all-black glam in sheer blouse, sequin skirt, says ‘I can’t hear you over how fabulous I look’ ) Kareena Kapoor sets high fashion standards with her Diwali ensembles(Instagram)

Red ethnic suit

A perfect family portrait after Diwali celebrations featuring Kareena, Saif and Taimur.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor showcased the perfect blend of simplicity and elegance in an enchanting red suit, complete with a golden embellished dupatta featuring delicate gold borders. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and opted for smoky eyeshadow, a classic little black bindi, and a neat bun, all of which contributed to her absolutely glamorous appearance.

Pink anarkali kurta

Kareena’s rani pink anarkali kurta is a stunning piece adorned with intricate golden embellished borders. She paired it with matching golden jewellery that added a touch of opulence to her ensemble. With glamorous makeup and delicate roses adorning her hair in a chic bun, she perfectly completed her ethnic look.

Red floral saree

Kareena Kapoor in red floral saree at Diwali party.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate Diwali party at her residence, stunning guests in a vibrant floral saree. She wore a red drape adorned with multi-coloured floral prints paired with a sleek sleeveless blouse. Elevating her look, she donned dazzling diamond and ruby earrings, while her kohl-adorned eyes, dainty red bindi, and nude lips added to the glam quotient.

Blue sharara set

Kareena in 2018 diwali party.(Instagram)

Kareena attended the Diwali party in full glam mode, dazzling everyone in a stunning blue and gold Gota-Patti sharara set by designer Simar Dugal. She looked absolutely jaw-dropping. To complete her look, she accessorized with golden juttis, a chic potli bag, dangling silver earrings, and a statement ring adorning her finger. With minimal makeup, kohled eyes, and her tresses cascading freely, she finished off her stunning look.

Regal golden suit

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan posing for Diwali portrait.(Instagram)

For one of the Diwali party at their residence, Kareena opted for a stunning beige sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani. She styled her hair pulled back, adding a hint of sindoor and contrasting green jewellery. With sharp contouring, minimal smoky eyes, and nude lips, Kareena looks like a royal queen. Meanwhile, the man of the hour nailed the nawab look in a custom Raghavendra Rathore kurta set, paired with sleek black oxfords and posing princely for the cameras.