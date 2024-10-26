Biggest Bollywood body transformations: Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashish Chanchalani's weight loss journeys

Fitness transformations are not easy but many Bollywood actors over the years have proven that they are totally achievable if one puts their all into in. Stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Fardeen Khan have all shown fans how a healthy diet and workout can work wonders. (Also see: Suniel Shetty's secrets to staying fit even at 63) Ashish Chanchalani, Sara Ali Khan Khan. Fardeen Khan. Sonam Kapoor have all transformed themselves with weightloss.

Here are 7 biggest body transformations of Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor before and after.

Before her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, Sonam Kapoor decided to shed a bunch of weight. She lost as much as 35 kilos for her transformation. Sonam suffered from PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and weighed 89 kgs at 19.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan before and after.

Sara Ali Khan also opened up about her PCOD struggles on Koffee With Karan a few years ago. The actor's video from when she used to be overweight were also shown.

To give flight to her acting dreams, Sara lost a massive 40 kgs. She is spotted at the gym daily and hasn't eaten a pizza in a long time.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan before and after.

Once called one of Bollywood's most handsome young stars, Fardeen was trolled massively when he gained a bunch of weight a few years ago. For his acting comeback, Fardeen dropped all that excess weight and returned to his old fit self. The actor reportedly lost 18 kgs in just 6 months!

Ashish Chanchalani

Ashish Chanchalani before and after.

Ashish Chanchlani recently made headlines with his remarkable weight loss journey. His inspiration came from the disciplined fitness approach inspired by Shah Rukh Khan. After meeting Khan at a party, where the actor encouraged him to focus on losing weight, Chanchlani decided to take action. He embarked on a rigorous routine that included intense workouts, cardio, and strength training, leading to a significant transformation.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar before and after.

Although Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut playing an overweight, married woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she underwent a dramatic transformation after her debut. She lost 33 kg, astonishing everyone with her slimmer look. Bhumi now looks completely different—much slimmer and hotter. She has said that she would never gain such drastic weight for any project in the future.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha before and after.

For her Bollywood debut in Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding approximately 30 kg. She embraced a disciplined fitness routine combining weight training, cardio, and yoga under expert guidance.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra before and after.

Before making her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra was quite overweight. However, she drastically lost weight for her films. Recently, she gained 15 kg for Amar Singh Chamkila and has once again embarked on a weight loss journey.