Amitabh Bachchan hailed as fashion icon in Canadian influencer Derek Guy's take on Pierce Brosnan's Wimbledon 2024 look

Tense tennis playoffs and courtside fashion go hand-in-hand at Wimbledon. This year too, all eyes on and off court were of course on the matches. But what was putting up quite the fight for attention was the inevitable procession of dapper fits among the spectators. Pierce Brosnan, 71, appear to have taken the cake and bakery in this regard, being hailed by the internet as easily one of the best-dressed celebrities at the venue. Canadian fashion critic, Derek Guy, also dubbed 'the menswear guy', however, has an opinion slightly different from most, one that involves a direct reference to Amitabh Bachchan. Pierce Brosnan at Wimbledon; Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil's Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

Take notes James Bond!

Derek Guy began his breakdown of Pierce's courtside look with a disclaimer reading, "brosnan looks better than most men can ever hope", lest the OG James Bond's fans come for him. What Derek suggested however, was a longer jacket with a lower buttoning point so as to elongate the lapel and thereby giving the actor the illusion of a longer torso.

This is where the real cincher comes in. To double down on his point, Derek shared a short clip of Amitabh Bachchan from the music video of Kishore Kumar's Rim Jhim Gire Sawan from 1979 film Manzil, also starring Moushumi Chatterjee. Of course bestowed with legendary height, Amitabh can be seen sporting the same silhouette as Pierce, albeit with a longer lapel and lower buttoning point, rather similar to Derek's suggestions for Pierce. Seeing a young Big B in motion added visual credibility to Derek's take on Pierce's Wimbledon look.

The mention of Amitabh of course brought fans swarming to the comments section expressing surprise and pride over Big B's undeniably iconic status. Comments to the tune read: "Dang, I did not have Derek showcasing a young Amitabh Bachchan on my 2024 bingo card! Love it :)", "bro knows how to get those twitter impressions" and "that’s Bachhan in his prime".

Circling back to Pierce, while of course some nips and tucks here and there may have further elevated his Wimbledon outing, one cannot overlook the absolute chokehold his appearance has had over the internet.

The James Bond actor opted for a double-breasted suit in navy, the ‘Kent’ from Ralph Lauren's Purple Label Line. A special Wimbledon detail for the suit was a slick ticket pocket on the right — a very elite detail. Ralph Lauren leather Oxfords, limited edition Jacques Marie Mage Dealan sunglasses and the Girard-Perregaux Vintage 1945 on his wrist, made up the finishing details of his look driving everybody breathless.

Do you think Pierce Brosnan was the best-dressed celebrity at Wimbledon this year?