Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic sports watch worth 21 lakhs, this is what Tom Cruise, Roger Federer wore on their wrists

Wimbledon this year has been a rather nail-biting affair with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz registering his second win at the prestigious tennis tournament and Czechoslovakia's Barbora Krejcikova registering her first. Like every edition, courtside fashion, particularly spotted on heavyweights from the world of business, showbiz as well as sports, was as much a topic of discussion as the players battling it out in the string of matches. While the predictable stripes and colour palettes have been amply decoded by the internet, what truly deserves the spotlight are the hefty and luxe wrist accessories sported by keynote personalities. From Tom Cruise to Roger Federer, lets take a look at the exquisite luxury watches on subtle display at Wimbledon this year. Novak Djokovic, Tom Cruise, Roger Federer sport luxury watches at Wimbledon 2024

Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic was spotted in a Hublot Big Bang watch in dark green ceramic. This limited edition watch, with only 250 pieces to go around, is priced at ₹21,90,000.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2024(Instagram)

Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise went the classic route in a platinum Day-Date from the iconic Rolex. The luxury buy is priced at a whooping ₹54, 29,000.

Roger Federer

Former Swiss tennis player and a record 8-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer commemorated how special the yearly tennis affair is for him, by sporting a Rolex Datejust inscribed with 'Wimbledon' and carrying green numbers. The watch is a tribute to his historic legacy at the tournament over the years.

Barbora Krejcikova

Wimbledon women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova opted to sport Rado. Easily the humblest watch of the lineup, the brand's DiaMaster Thinline Automatic is priced at ₹2,99,400.

Pierce Brosnan

James Bond veteran Pierce Brosnan was spotted in a Girard-Perregaux Vintage 1945, in yellow gold. With a sapphire dial the luxury buy is priced at ₹15,88,115.

Rami Malek

Actor Rami Malek was spotted in a Tank Française large model, from Cartier. The stainless tell edition is priced at a neat ₹5,50,000.

Jean-Frédéric Dufour

Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour was spotted in a white gold Daytona 'Le Mans' from the vintage brand. Though this version has been discontinued, a yellow gold variation has been in the works. The series is priced upwards of ₹2 crores.

Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco was spotted in a skeletonized TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph. The watch is priced at ₹9,40,318.

Prince Albert of Monaco at Wimbledon 2024(X)

Donna Vekic

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic, also a semi-finalist at the prestigious event, was spotted in a F.P. Journe Élégante studded with diamonds. The one-of-a-kind watch is priced at ₹24,28,985.

