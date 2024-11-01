On Nita Ambani's 60th birthday, 6 exquisite saree looks that prove she is the queen of six yards. See pics

Nita Ambani is celebrating her 60th birthday on November 1, 2024. Beyond being a businesswoman, educationist, and philanthropist, she is a true fashion enthusiast at heart. Known for her love of sarees, Nita has often been seen in stunning drapes, from traditional Kanjivarams to contemporary styles. On her special day, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her most memorable saree looks. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in red kurta set, Radhika and Anant Ambani twin in pink ethnic outfits at Navratri celebration. Watch ) On Nita Ambani's birthday, let's revisit some of her iconic saree looks, (Instagram)

Bright red saree

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a red bright saree adorned with shimmery borders, draped traditionally with the pallu elegantly falling from her shoulder. She paired it with a matching shimmer blouse, diamond jewellery, and a glittery red clutch, exuding pure glamour.

Purple embellished bandhani saree

In a purple bandhani saree, Nita Ambani demonstrated how to blend traditional fabrics with modern glam. The exquisite drape from Jigyam featured a rich purple shade adorned with a white bandhani pattern and intricate multicolour embroidery and motifs, making it a true work of art. She paired it with a heavily embellished red blouse and a multi-layered pearl necklace to complete her elegant look.

Elegant ivory saree

Nita Ambani's white saree epitomises elegance. Adorned with intricate floral patterns and mesmerising golden borders, it exuded a regal charm. She draped it gracefully, letting the pallu cascade beautifully from her shoulder. Paired with an elegant white blouse with elbow-length sleeves, Nita looked absolutely stunning.

Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree

She exuded royalty in a custom Manish Malhotra saree made from luxurious ivory Banarasi fabric. The saree featured intricate purple and gold floral embroidery, beautifully complemented by stunning golden borders adorned with floral detailing. Paired with a purple blouse embellished with golden sequins and elegant statement jewellery, her look was nothing short of breathtaking.

Handloom Kanchipuram saree

Nita Ambani's saree, designed by Swadesh and painstakingly handcrafted by skilled artisans, featured a personal touch with the initials of Anant and Radhika embedded into the fabric. The red-pink saree paid homage to India's architectural and spiritual splendour, incorporating 102 traditional Kanchipuram silk saree motifs. This unique creation showcased the rich and intricate heritage of Indian culture.

Pink Banarasi saree

Nita Ambani looks absolutely dreamy in a Banarasi brocade saree, handwoven by master artisan Iqbal Ahmad. The exquisite lavender fabric showcased Varanasi's centuries-old craftsmanship with its intricate rose-gold zari design. She completed her elegant ethnic look with an opulent multi-layered pearl necklace, dewy makeup, and roses adorning her hair.