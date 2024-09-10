Nita Ambani plays with granddaughter Veda in adorable video from Ganesh Visarjan; dazzles in pink bandhani saree

A video of Nita Ambani holding her granddaughter Veda during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations is making the rounds on the internet. The adorable clip delighted netizens. (Also Read | Ambani's Ganpati Visarjan: Radhika Merchant with no makeup, pretty outfit celebrates with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani) Nita Ambani plays with her granddaughter Veda in an adorable video. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani's adorable moments with granddaughter Veda

The clip shows Nita Ambani holding Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter in her arms. The video shows Nita swaying her body sideways while carrying Veda in her arms and laughing at her cute expressions. Meanwhile, Veda can be seen looking at Ganpati Bappa's idol as her grandmother dotes on her.

What Nita Ambani wore for Ganpati Visarjan

Nita Ambani, known for raining couture looks and championing elegant handloom drapes, wore a pink bandhani saree for Ganpati Visarjan. The nine yards feature elegant gold brocade embroidery, broad zardosi borders, and intricate bandhani patterns. She wore the drape in traditional Gujarati style, pleating the pallu and placing it on the front to display the design.

Nita paired the saree with a matching pink blouse featuring a backless design and tasselled jhumkis adorned doris to tie it together. For accessories, she chose a diamond necklace, kadhas, jhumkis, and a gold bun hair adornment. She tied her hair in a sleek bun with a slight centre parting in the middle and decorated with pink gajra.

About Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ambani family brought home Ganpati Bappa to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour. Videos of the newlywed couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, performing puja and rituals were shared by paparazzi. The family also hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi pooja in their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, which was attended by many Bollywood stars.

Later, they took out a procession in Mumbai for the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. Videos showed Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sitting inside a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa. They travelled from Antilia to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach.