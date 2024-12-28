Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wore the most flattering and memorable pink anarkali that's perfect for this wedding season

What Mahira Khan wore

Mahira Khan's traditional wardrobe is replete with elaborate outfits in varied silhouettes. She recently stepped out in an elegant anarkali. Her pink anarkali is adorned with pearls, white embroidery, and delicate embellishments, and will definitely inspire your wardrobe for the wedding season.

Take a closer look at her outfit:

Mahira went for subtle soft glam and regal jewellery

The makeup look consisted of a pink-toned blush, a slight shimmer in her eyes, with the highlighter across her cheekbones adding to her natural glow. To pull the look together, Mahira wore her hair in a long braid; it was adorned with silver hair accessories, adding allure to the actor's otherwise timeless and chic look.

The hairstyle was enhanced by a studded maang tikka and white flowers. Mahira also wore a choker and a pair of earrings matching her maang tikka.

Fashion inspiration

Attending a wedding celebration soon, an embroidered anarkali like Mahira's will serve you well for a wide variety of festivities. The fit-and-flare silhouette flatters most body types, and is an easy and breezy fail-safe ethnic number.

No matter the occasion, there’s no going wrong with an anarkali like Mahira's that features intricate floral details and heavy embroidery. Love bold colours? Instead of going for soft colours in pinks, blues, whites or greys, go for something in bright red or blue to make a statement. Take your look a notch higher by opting for contrasting kundan or emerald jewellery with your outfit.