Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wore the most flattering and memorable pink anarkali that's perfect for this wedding season
Mahira Khan's ethnic look is simply divine. The Pakistani actor wore a heavily embellished anarkali by designer Faraz Manan that we can't stop staring at.
Back in 2023, Mahira Khan tied the knot with entrepreneur Salim Karim in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, wearing an ethereal silver-white lehenga by designer Faraz Manan. More than a year later, the Pakistani actor once again dazzled everyone with her latest sophisticated Faraz Manan look. Also read | Mahira Khan serves the perfect sangeet look for bridesmaids in gorgeous kurta set, you can buy her exact look for…
What Mahira Khan wore
Mahira Khan's traditional wardrobe is replete with elaborate outfits in varied silhouettes. She recently stepped out in an elegant anarkali. Her pink anarkali is adorned with pearls, white embroidery, and delicate embellishments, and will definitely inspire your wardrobe for the wedding season.
Take a closer look at her outfit:
Mahira went for subtle soft glam and regal jewellery
The makeup look consisted of a pink-toned blush, a slight shimmer in her eyes, with the highlighter across her cheekbones adding to her natural glow. To pull the look together, Mahira wore her hair in a long braid; it was adorned with silver hair accessories, adding allure to the actor's otherwise timeless and chic look.
The hairstyle was enhanced by a studded maang tikka and white flowers. Mahira also wore a choker and a pair of earrings matching her maang tikka.
Fashion inspiration
Attending a wedding celebration soon, an embroidered anarkali like Mahira's will serve you well for a wide variety of festivities. The fit-and-flare silhouette flatters most body types, and is an easy and breezy fail-safe ethnic number.
No matter the occasion, there’s no going wrong with an anarkali like Mahira's that features intricate floral details and heavy embroidery. Love bold colours? Instead of going for soft colours in pinks, blues, whites or greys, go for something in bright red or blue to make a statement. Take your look a notch higher by opting for contrasting kundan or emerald jewellery with your outfit.
