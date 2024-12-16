Menu Explore
Mahira Khan serves the perfect sangeet look for bridesmaids in gorgeous kurta set, you can buy her exact look for…

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 16, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Mahira Khan dazzled in a stunning Kalidar kurta set with intricate embroidery for a new photoshoot. Here's how much the ensemble costs. 

Mahira Khan delighted her followers with another stunning photoshoot she shared on Instagram with the caption, “Kar ke bahana koi.” The photos show the Pakistani actor dressed in an embroidered Kalidar kurta set. The ensemble is a perfect pick for bridesmaids for a sangeet ceremony.

Mahira Khan dazzles in an ethnic ensemble.
Mahira Khan dazzles in an ethnic ensemble.

A dazzling Kalidar kurta set

Mahira's ethnic ensemble is from the shelves of the Indian designer label Rimple & Harpreet. The Kalidar suit set features a green anarkali-style kurta, which she paired with a red salwar and a beige embroidered dupatta. The pictures show the details that make Mahira's stunning traditional look, including her jewellery, hairdo, glam, and ensemble. Let's find the price of the ensemble.

What is the price of Mahira's outfit?

The Rimple & Harpreet ensemble is called the Green Kalidar set. It is a part of the designer label's Karawan Festive collection. Adding the ensemble to your ethnic wear closet will cost you 85,750.

The price of Mahira Khan's outfit.
The price of Mahira Khan's outfit.

More about her ensemble

The green Kalidar georgette kurta features delicate Bandhani work, scalloped borders, gota patti work, gold zardosi embroidery, bead embellishments, colourful threadwork, an embroidered panel on the neckline and back, quarter-length sleeves, flared silhouette, and a slit neckline. She paired the kurta with a red silk salwar featuring embroidered panels on the hem.

She completed the look with a beige organza dupatta featuring embroidered borders. Mahira draped it on her shoulders. Meanwhile, for the jewels, she chose bangles, statement gold earrings, a mang tika, hair adornments, and rings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted braid, she opted for feathered brows, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, matching eye shadow, and a glowing base.

On the work front

On the professional front, Mahira will be seen next in the Netflix original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series has an ensemble cast featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, and Hania Aamir, among others.

