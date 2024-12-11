Khushi Kapoor turns into a gorgeous bridesmaid in Tarun Tahiliani saree for Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement

Khushi Kapoor's BFF, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her partner, Shane Gregoire, hosted their engagement bash on Tuesday. Khushi turned bridesmaid for her best friend's special day, dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani saree. She also shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram. Let's decode her look. Khushi Kapoor attended Aaliyah Kashyap's pre-wedding function on Tuesday.

Also Read | Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement: Proud dad Anurag Kashyap twins with the bride and son-in-law. Pics

Khushi attends Aaliyah's pre-wedding festivities

Khushi's post features pictures of her gorgeous saree look from her best friend's engagement and some adorable moments with her gang. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with the other bridesmaids. She also clicked a photo with Aaliyah, captured the groom dancing while sitting on the dhol, and posed for a mirror selfie with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and another friend.

More about Khushi Kapoor's saree

The Tarun Tahiliani Kasheeda-inspired saree is from the designer's collection, Kasheeda Dreams. For the uninitiated, Kasheeda is a Persian word meaning embroidery, which is used mostly in the context of the hand embroidery done in Kashmir. The saree features intricate hand-painted artwork, which is inspired by the Jamawar shawls of Kashmir and intricate motifs reminiscent of Persian carpets.

Khushi draped the saree traditionally, with elegant pleats on the front and the pallu draped on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She cinched it on the waist with a jewelled belt adorned with emeralds. A matching sequin work blouse featuring zardozi and beaded embroidery completed the ensemble.

For accessories, Khushi chose a Byzantium handbag by Tarun Tahiliani, rings, an antique jhumka set with Colombian emeralds and Basra pearls, gold bracelets, and a choker from 18th-century Hyderabad. Her necklace is decked with Basuand emeralds and table-cut diamonds. With her hair tied in a braid, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and pink lips for the glam.