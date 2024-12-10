Mahira Khan looks stunning in green tissue saree, fans can't stop gushing over her adaa

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan who debuted in Bollywood in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is loved by her fans across borders for her fashionable looks. In another of her recent looks, she donned a simple green saree and fans adore her minimalist desi look. Let’s decode it. Mahira Khan looked graceful in a simple green saree. (Instagram)

More about her look

Mahira Khan wore a graceful green saree with a classic draping as the pallu cascaded down her shoulder. The borders of the saree had a golden zari work which she coordinated with her accessories- golden bangles and jhumkas. Her green blouse, too, had the golden accent. Keeping her makeup subtle and understated, her hairstyle took the spotlight. The style has a timeless touch with voluminous side parting and loose, wavy hair.

Minimalist looks need good colour combination

A minimalist look is rooted in simplicity, but sometimes piggybacking off a strong colour combination skyrockets the glam factor. The green and gold colour combination is unequivocally evergreen. The classic dark green and gold create an interesting contrast, with the deep, solid shade of green balancing beautifully against the lighter, shimmery golden hue.

Minimalism doesn’t always necessitate a blank slate devoid of accessories. Mahira smartly colour-coordinated her accessories, bangles and jhumkas—the quintessential desi essentials, as no desi look is complete without them. Be inspired by Mahira’s timeless style and embrace your accessories with confidence.

How fans reacted

Fans couldn't stop swooning over her desi minimalist look. Mahira’s expression in the video shared by her hair and makeup artist Babar Zaheer took the crown. Her fans complimented her endearing expression and compared her to Madhuri Dixit and said “she looks like madhuri 😍😍 the addaaa 😍😍” While another fan wrote, “The Last Expression say it All 🔥🔥.” Gushing over her graceful beauty, some admired her by saying, “Shes a symphony of beauty.”

