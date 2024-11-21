Mahira Khan was trolled when she wore this animal-print coat to a fancy place. This is what she did next

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to post a video in which she can be seen dressed in an animal print long jacket, denim skin-tight leggings, a printed jumper, and calf-length boots. While many may think that the outfit is a great winter look, it seems someone may have trolled the actor for it. Scroll down to know what Mahira did. Mahira Khan pairs the animal-print coat with a simple jumper and leggings.

Mahira Khan got trolled for wearing animal print jacket

According to Mahira's Instagram reel, the actor shared that she got made fun of when she wore the animal print faux fur jacket to a ‘fancy schmancy’ place. However, she did not let the unpleasant comments bother her. In fact, the Humsafar star decided to wear it again. “I wore this coat to a fancy shmancy place .. and got really made fun of. Like really. Andddd then I loved it even more and wore it all the time (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Check out the jacket for yourself:

How did the internet react?

Netizens commended Mahira for not paying attention to trolls. Rhea Kapoor replied with a heart-eye emoji, while Mahira's makeup artist, Mehwish Almas, commented, “That’s my girl.” A fan commented, “Slayingggg!” Another said, “That's a gorgeous fit, ignore them.” A comment read, “Way to go.” Another reads, “Damn cool, let them laugh. They have no style.”

Decoding Mahira Khan's look

The much-talked-about animal-print jacket features a wide lapel collar, full-length sleeves, an oversized fit, an open front, a calf-length hem, and a back slit. Mahira wore the fur coat over a beige-coloured jumper, styled in a french-tuck style. Lastly, black skintight leggings completed the OOTD (outfit of the day).

To style the ensemble, Mahira wore brown suede boots, gold hoop earrings, and rings. With her hair left loose in a side parting and soft blowout waves, Mahira chose feathered brows, pink lips, and blush-tinted glowing skin for the glam.