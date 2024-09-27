Mahira Khan reveals the important life lesson that Shah Rukh Khan once taught her

Nostalgic mood

It was during a chat session on X, formerly known as Twitter, when Mahira got nostalgic and looked back at her experience of working with Shah Rukh.

Amidst other queries, one asked what Mahira learned from the Shah Rukh, writing, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees? #askmahira”

The question made Mahira walk down the memory lane and respond, “Give happiness a chance baby (smile emoji).”

In fact, her response was appreciated by a lot of social media users. They took to the comment section to share their excitement.

“My zamlimaaaa,” shared one user, with another writing, “O sweet”.

One user posted, “Love you Zalima”, with many users expressing themselves through heart and kiss emojis.

About Raees

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. The action film was directed by Rahul Dholakia. It also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film opened to a positive response, and worked well at the box office too. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film here. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects.

Sometime back, in an interview with FWhy Podcast, Mahira said that she learned to face her mental health struggles, especially after stepping into Bollywood with Raees, and the 2017 incident, where pictures of her smoking with actor Ranbir Kapoor emerged online.

She said, “I had finished the film (Raees) and everything was going fine and then suddenly this attack (Uri attack) happens. Politically everything gets messed. With India, it is always political. But the fact that it could get this messy! I was not scared, but I was threatened. Constant tweets, in fact, I would get calls, and very scary ones. The only thing I wanted was that 'Okay fine I can't go to India to promote it (Raees), but I hope it releases in my country because I knew people would rush to watch it as he (Shah Rukh Khan) is loved here (in Pakistan)."

On the work front

Mahira will be seen alongside actor Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was released in 2022 in Pakistan. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film will release in India on October 2. The director and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles. "Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love," Bilal wrote.