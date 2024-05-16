Mahira Khan reacts to person throwing object at her on stage, calls it 'unacceptable’: There are times I get scared

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently faced a disturbing incident at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta – an object was thrown onto the stage where she was seated. She has reacted strongly against the incident and said that no one should think it is okay to throw things as it sets the wrong precedent. (Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan opens up about pregnancy rumours; reveals what she loves, hates, tolerates about her husband) Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was invited as a special guest to the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta.

Not acceptable

She addressed the incident in her latest Instagram post. Mahira shared a clip from the event and expressed her dismay. Sharing her view, she wrote alongside the video, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable”.

“There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob-like situation,” she added.

Focus on the love

She shared that she wants to focus on the love that she got from the crowd of 10,000 or more.

“While we were on our way back someone said ‘ after this we won’t have an event here’. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement - the way They know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000,” said the Humsafar actor.

The actor continued, “Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot.. lots of could haves and should haves”.

“What I do feel strongly about is that - we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalise it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other ( which lacks), unity ( which lacks even more).. it will all flourish! I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched,” Mahira shared.

She said she loves Quetta, and thanked them for showering “insane amount of love”.

“There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better…. Been getting a lot of msgs. Thank you for the concern and love my way. Makes me feel super grateful,” she concluded in her post.

About the incident

A video of the incident where someone was throwing something on stage. In the viral clip, looking at the object, Mahira said, "Haww... Ye galat hogaya (this is wrong)." She was asked to say a dialogue from her film by the host, to which she replied, "Ab toh dialogue nahi banta na agar cheezein phek rahe hain aap log (I won't say any dialogue because you threw something. Now there is no room for a dialogue)."

The video has been posted by several fan pages dedicated to the actor.

Mahira is known for her performances in popular TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She made her debut in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.