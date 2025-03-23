'Shah Rukh Khan was so hard to watch': Reddit unimpressed with his ‘cringe’ hosting job at IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Kolkata Knight Riders owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan took on hosting during for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday. The actor was joined on stage by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, whom he addressed as ‘bhai’ multiple times. Reddit was not impressed by his hosting duties, with many calling it cringe and thought the actor was unprepared. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli with Shah Rukh Khan before the first IPL match this season on Saturday.(REUTERS)

Was Shah Rukh Khan not an impressive host?

A Redditor posted a picture of Shah Rukh and Virat from the ceremony and asked in the title, “Why is so hard to watch Srk in today's ceremony.” Others echoed the thought.

“VK is respectfully letting uncle do his cringe. Its like when you encounter bride ka chacha or mama drunk on dance floor, you will react in this same way,” wrote a person. “I don't know who gave SRK the idea of hosting shows...I know he does it for money cause he himself said it but every show he hosts becomes bias and all about his star power. I miss those days when actual hosts hosted and made fun of the attendees, being actors and actresses,” wrote another. “It's funny how he's always hogging the limelight, and when his bowlers are getting murdered the camera has never focused on him once,” said another.

A person wrote, “Virat wanted to get down asap.”

Others thought the whole ceremony was dull and boring. “True. The whole opening ceremony was shit. Neither of those song and dance performances were good. Very lackluster. As if opening h kuch krna h toh bss kr diya,” said another.

What went wrong?

A few also shared their thoughts on why the ceremony was a failure. “I think none of them thought that the ceremony would actually happen as there was rain forecast . So less practice and shit show it is.” Another said, “I am guessing because there's such an overload of cricket and Bollywood entertainment now that everyone's become mechanical. Even they know that the audience knows that the celebs are in it just for the money. Both great art and great sport require some breaks in between. Even the audience's minds need a break.”

Another reasoned, “Here is the script for today’s ceremony. He has almost no scope to do anything beyond calling ppl on stage and interact a bit which he cant do much if the cricketers themselves r shy or haven’t rehearsed a pre planned skit. (It's live he can’t throw interactive curve balls at the players). Still he tried to infuse some juice in this dry event planned. And hyping kohli as king of 22 yards and billion hearts and bowed to him and said he is only player to stick to one team etc.”

An optimistic fan still thought Shah Rukh will prove them wrong soon. “The term and name Shah Rukh Khan has sadly deteriorated from what it used to be. People find behaviour’s like his to be filled with narcissism ( I’d hate to be proven wrong) I used to love everything about him at one point but now he gives me an irk that I cannot even explain. I wish what Shah Rukh is becoming today is just a dream.”

Following the opening ceremony, IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced each other in the inaugural match of the 18th edition at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. RCB emerged as winners.

On Friday, Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, met with the players of his team and boosted their morale.