IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Disha Patani’s performance cut short on broadcast, leaves fans disappointed

Actor Disha Patani delivered a sizzling performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Kolkata, mesmerising the audience with her energetic and captivating stage presence. However, the excitement was short-lived as the commentators abruptly shifted their focus to discussing the upcoming opening match, cutting away from the live broadcast of her performance. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan starts a 'Kohli Kohli' chant, dances to Lut Put Gaya with Rinku Singh at IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony. Watch Disha also performed with Karan Aujla at the IPL opening ceremony.

Fans left fuming

This unexpected transition left many social media users feeling disappointed and frustrated, with several taking to their platforms to express their discontent. The opening ceremony was held in Kolkata on Saturday.

“Bhai disha patani ki performance puri koi dm kr dena (Can someone DM me her full performance),” one social media user wrote, with another joking, “Disha Patani was fine until Jio Hotstar remembered their relatives might be watching. Instant cultural awakening! They stopped the broadcast mid stream”.

“Disha Patani should be hyped like US people hype Sydney Sweeney. They cut the TV feed of her dance because it was too hot,” one fan commented, with another wondering, “Where is disha patani performance...?"

One social media user wrote, “Why did @JioHotstar cut off #DishaPatani’s hot 🥵 performance midway?? Such a disappointment”, with another sharing, “Broadcasters switched to commentary when Disha Patani is performing... Men:Cheating karta hai tu (It’s cheating)”

One comment read, “Did someone from the IPL organising committee call the producer not to show the skimpy dress of Disha Patani?”

After her solo performance, Disha joined Karan Aujla on stage for the performance. Shreya Ghoshal also performed at the opening ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan who showed off his dance moves on his song Lut Put Gaya with Rinku Singh.

About IPL 2025

The final of the 18th edition of IPL will be played on May 25. The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and include 12 double-headers. The opening match will be between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The IPL 2025 features 10 teams divided into two groups, maintaining the structure introduced in previous seasons. The participating teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2025 season final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23.