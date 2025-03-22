Shah Rukh Khan charmed hundreds of fans gathered at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as he kicked off the opening ceremony on Saturday evening. The actor took the mic to give a short speech, highlighting the enthusiasm of fans that has made this a celebration of cricket. He also joined Virat Kohli on stage and danced with him. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match; blows fans kisses. Watch) Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli with Shah Rukh Khan before the match. REUTERS/Abhijit Addya(REUTERS)

Shah Rukh kickstarts IPL 2025

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with a leather jacket and trousers for the evening. In his speech he said, “Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega (If you will keep the party in this house Pathaan will surely come to celebrate and invite him and also bring the firecrackers along with him).” Shah Rukh then went on to address the city of joy and kick started the opening ceremony with loud cheers from the audiences.

Shah Rukh praises Virat Kohli

After Karan Aujla's performance, he said, “Kolkata, kemon acho? IPL ne pichle 18 saalo mein bohut se zindagi badal diye hein. Log aajkal break up nahi karte strategic time out lete hein. Lets give it up guys for the biggest celebration.” He went to introduce Virat Kohli as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time. The two of them also interacted on stage shortly.

He praised Virat as the OG player of IPL. He also chanted Kohli's name thrice, urging the audience to follow him. Rinku Singh also joined the actor on stage, and the two danced to his song from Dunki, Lutt Putt Gaya.

Shreya Ghoshal also performed at the opening ceremony. Actor Disha Patani also enthralled the audience with her energetic dance performance.