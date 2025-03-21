Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match; blows fans kisses. Watch

Actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony of IPL (Indian Premiere League) 2025. Paparazzi spotted the actor flanked by security as he arrived in the city and greeted his fans, who were thronging there before making his way. (Also Read: IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to attend, Shraddha Kapoor, OneRepublic to perform) Actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2025.(Instagram: Snehzala)

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for IPL 2025

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Shah Rukh is flanked by numerous police officers after his arrival in Kolkata. Dressed in casual jeans, a white t-shirt and a vest, the actor has his trademark ponytail chopped off and his hair coloured. He greeted fans waiting for him outside the airport, waving and blowing them flying kisses before getting into his vehicle. He even stopped before getting in to greet his fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders sealed their third title after a commanding victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024’s finale in Chennai. Shah Rukh was present for most of the KKR games, encouraging his players in person and going to meet them in dressing rooms after defeats. KKR will kick off IPL 2025 by facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. Fans pray for good weather even as the forecast predicts rain.

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor to attend

Apart from Shah Rukh, stars like Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to attend the opening ceremony at Eden Gardens. American pop band OneRepublic has also been approached to deliver a performance, as are Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

“Their presence is likely to add a touch of glamour and excitement to the highly anticipated event. Shah Rukh is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match, and Salman might make an appearance to promote his upcoming film, Sikandar,” a source told Hindustan Times.