Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava leaked online, Mumbai Police registers case

An FIR has been registered in connection with the piracy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. According to the Mumbai Police, the complainant flagged '1,818 internet links' through which the period drama was circulated illegally. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal fans defend him after Twitter blames Chhaava for Nagpur violence: 'Operating on zero brain cells') Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment, an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films, is the complainant. Accordingly, a case has been registered at South Cyber Police Station under CR No 23/2025 for offences under Sections 316(2) and 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 51, 63, and 65A of the Copyright Act, Section 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Amendment 2023), and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Chhaava has done exceptionally well at the box office. It has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark. The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

With this milestone, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (These days, it's all Chhaava's glory)."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

Responding to this honour, Vicky Kaushal shared PM Modi's remarks on Instagram, writing, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."

His co-star Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you @narendramodi sir. It's truly an honour."

The film features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.