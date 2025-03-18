Menu Explore
IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to attend, Shraddha Kapoor, OneRepublic to perform

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 18, 2025 07:55 PM IST

Other names on the guest list for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony include Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, and Madhuri Dixit.

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 opening ceremony, scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, is expected to be a star-studded affair. Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to make an appearance. Additionally, American pop band OneRepublic has also been approached to deliver a performance. Also read: MS Dhoni leads possible end of eras: 5 IPL veterans who could make their last appearance this year

Shah Rukh is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match.
Shah Rukh is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match.

A star-studded lineup for IPL 2025 opening ceremony

According to a source close to the organisers, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Sanjay Dutt, are expected to attend the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.

“Their presence is likely to add a touch of glamour and excitement to the highly anticipated event. Shah Rukh is expected to attend as his team is playing the opening match, and Salman might make an appearance to promote his upcoming film, Sikandar,” says a source.

According to the insider, the performances will be a vibrant fusion of high-octane entertainment, mesmerising spectacle, and captivating music.

"Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will be performing. In addition to that, pop band OneRepublic, who collaborated with Karan Aujla and Disha Patani recently for Tell Me, has also been approached for a performance at the opening ceremony,” adds the source.

Other names in the guest list, as per the insider, include Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

About IPL 2025

The 18th edition of IPL will commence on March 22, and the final will be played on May 25. The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and include 12 double-headers. The opening match will be between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The IPL 2025 features 10 teams divided into two groups, maintaining the structure introduced in previous seasons. The participating teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2025 season final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens. The same venue will host Qualifier 2 on May 23.

