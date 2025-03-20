Sikandar release date: Here's when Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will hit the theatres

Actor Salman Khan has announced the release date of his action drama Sikandar. The film also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the update. (Also Read | AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini) Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in stills from Sikandar.

Salman Khan announces Sikandar's release date

Sikandar is all set to hit the theatres on March 30. Sharing a poster of Sikandar, Salman wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss." The release of Sikandar is taking place during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

About Sikandar's runtime

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. AR Murugadoss spoke with Pinkvilla about the film's runtime. “The first half of Sikandar is around 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The overall run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes,” said Murugadoss.

More about Sikandar

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. The final schedule of Sikandar took place in Mumbai. The film was shot over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute-and-21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues.

Salman last films

Salman was last seen in 2023's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma also stars Emraan Hashmi. He also had a cameo role in Baby John, directed by Kalees. It stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff.