AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini
AR Murugadoss said that Sikandar is more than just an Eid entertainer. He said that the film has a strong emotional core, just like Ghajini.
AR Murugadoss is awaiting the release of his next film Sikandar. Starring Salman Khan in the lead, it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The director, who also directed Aamir Khan in Ghajini, has now teased in an interview with The Times of India that, like Ghajini, Sikandar also has a surprise element. (Also read: AR Murugadoss opens up on shooting Sikandar amid death threats against Salman Khan: ‘The security was tightened’)
What Murugadoss said about Sikandar
During the interaction, Murugadoss compared Ghajini with Sikandar and said, “This is not only a mass film; it has strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be the highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience.”
‘Initially people thought Ghajini was…’
He also added, “It is a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people thought Ghajini was just an action thriller, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element- an intense, husband-wife story at its heart.”
About Ghajini
Ghajini was the 2008 Hindi remake of his 2005 Tamil movie. The film starred Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles. It tells the story of Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan), a successful entrepreneur who suffers from anterograde amnesia after an attack on him and his fiancee Kalpana (Asin). It became a blockbuster upon release.
Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna, apart from Salman. It will release in theatres on March 28.
