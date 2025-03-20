AR Murugadoss says Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has a surprise element like Aamir Khan's Ghajini

What Murugadoss said about Sikandar

During the interaction, Murugadoss compared Ghajini with Sikandar and said, “This is not only a mass film; it has strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be the highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience.”

‘Initially people thought Ghajini was…’

He also added, “It is a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people thought Ghajini was just an action thriller, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element- an intense, husband-wife story at its heart.”

About Ghajini

Ghajini was the 2008 Hindi remake of his 2005 Tamil movie. The film starred Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles. It tells the story of Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan), a successful entrepreneur who suffers from anterograde amnesia after an attack on him and his fiancee Kalpana (Asin). It became a blockbuster upon release.

Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna, apart from Salman. It will release in theatres on March 28.