AR Murugadoss opens up on shooting Sikandar amid death threats against Salman Khan: ‘The security was tightened’

Salman Khan's next release Sikandar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In a new interview with The Times of India, director AR Murugadoss opened up about the intense shooting process of the film, which involved a lot of ‘high security’. Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (Also read: Sikandar Naache: Salman Khan gets his dance swag on, grooves with Rashmika Mandanna in energetic number) Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala and A R Murugadoss in the new picture from set.

What Murugadoss said

Opening up about the experience of working with Salman, Murugadoss said, “Salman sir is completely different. The scale of Sikandar was massive, we often had scenes with 10,000 to 20,000 people on set. Managing such large crowds required high security and intense coordination. Our schedule was so demanding, and it became more hectic with the threat.”

‘Our biological cycle went on toss’

He went on to add, “Post that, the security was tightened and the checking of all the extra artistes on set would take 2-3 hours daily. Their entries and exits took major of our days and we would often start the shoot late and ended late by wee hours of the morning. Our biological cycle went on toss. But once we adapted, it became a routine, and the set had a very positive energy.”

Salman has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. Last year on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive.

AR Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.