Sikandar Naache: Salman Khan gets his dance swag on, grooves with Rashmika Mandanna in energetic number

Sikandar Naache released

The makers of the film released the song on Tuesday. They dropped the teaser for this energetic track on March 17, generating buzz among fans.

In the song, Salman Khan is seen showing his dance moves to its infectious beat and lively rhythm. The chemistry between Salman and Rashmika is palpable as they dance together. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sameer Anjaan, with singers Amit Mishra, AKASA and Siddhaant Miishhraa crooning the song. Ahmed Khan has choreographed the song.

In the song, Salman owns the dance floor with his trademark swag and his black attire accentuating his moves. On the other hand, Rashmika perfectly complements him, shining bright in her white outfit. As they dance together, their contrasting outfits create a visual harmony and add to the vibe of the energetic song.

Along with the lead stars, the song is brought alive by a massive troupe of dancers who have flown in from Turkey. This song reunites Salman, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster Jumme Ki Raat from Kick.

What do we know about Salman Khan’s Sikandar?

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman has officially wrapped up the shooting of the film, and the first thing he did after completing the shoot was get a ‘clean-shaven look’. Soon after finishing the last scene, the actor shaved off his beard, something he had kept for Sikandar.

According to a press note shared by the film's team, a source close to the production shared details about the final day and said, "It was a patchwork sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look”.

The film has been shot over 90 days in multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. It features four songs, three dance numbers, and five major action sequences.