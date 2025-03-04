Zohra Jabeen: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘sizzling chemistry’ in Sikandar song wins hearts; fans call it ‘banger'

Zohra Jabeen from Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to romance each other in their upcoming movie Sikandar. The actor shared a video of the film's first song, Zohra Jabeen, creating a huge buzz on the internet. Fans can't get enough of the catchy number and have already termed it a blockbuster. Zohra Jabeen from Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's in a still from the song.

Salman and Rashmika's chemistry impresses fans

On Tuesday, Salman treated fans to a dance number from his film, Sikandar. The song, titled Zohra Jabeen, shows Salman going gaga over Rashmika's beauty and expressing his love for her. In one of the glimpses from the video, the actor is also seen kneeling before Rashmika. The caption on the video read, "Celebrate this Eid with Sikandar and his #ZohraJabeen!"

The song, featuring Rashmika and Salman, has garnered much love from fans, who can't stop praising its vibe. One of the comments read, "Instant chartbuster." Another wrote, "Salman's golden era has started." Praising Salman and Rashmika's chemistry, another wrote, "What a fire jodi." Another comment read, "Such beautiful chemistry." A fan commented, "Salman Khan looks effortlessly dashing, Rashmika adds her undeniable charm, and together, their chemistry is pure magic! This one is set to rule every party playlist!" Another fan wrote, "I just loved this frame... sizzling chemistry between Megastar Salman Khan and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna."

The song’s lyrics and catchy beats have also led fans to call it an "instant chartbuster"—one even commented, "A good party song after a long time from Bollywood." Some even compared it to Salman's peppy numbers Afghan Jalebi and Jumme Ki Raat. With music by Pritam and lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi. The rap, which is receiving praise from the audience, is written and performed by Mellow D.

About Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid, 18 April.