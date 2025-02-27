Sikandar teaser reactions: Internet compares Salman Khan film to Prabhas' Salaar; calls it a ‘cheap copy’

Sikandar vs Salaar

The teaser shows high-octane action sequences with Salman in his signature style. He is seen taking down multiple opponents with ease, throwing punches and kicks in various settings, from outdoors to inside a plane.

One scene in particular has drawn comparisons to Prabhas' Salaar, where Salman Khan is poised to strike with a group of people armed with sharp, sword-like weapons, behind his back.

“Every masterpiece & it's cheap copy #SikandarTeaser #Sikandar,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user took to Reddit to share, “Dialogues mundane and that “saaf kardunga (will wipe it all) etc. was more like a badass Ravikumar stye dialogue. Action is bland. Last shot was taken sorta nicely but that gave me salaar vibes”.

“I liked Salaar movie. I don't know if Sikandar's makers tried to recreate this scene of salaar. But tbh salaar movie's this scene is the most illogical scene in the whole movie,” one wrote.

Several social media users were quick to create collages juxtaposing the similar scenes from both films, sparking a debate as they asked their followers: who pulled off the intense moment better - Salman Khan in Sikandar or Prabhas in Salaar?

“Who did this better?,” read one post, with another reading, “Like for #Salaar Retweets for #Sikandar”.

"The Parallels,” one wrote.

About the film

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, known for his impressive repertoire of films like Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Sarkar, Sikandar boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will sport a brand-new look in the movie. However, the look was not seen in any of the two teasers. The plot remains shrouded in secrecy. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.