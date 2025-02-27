Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan gets in angry mode for some ‘insaaf’ and ‘hisab’. Watch

Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan gave another glimpse into the world of Sikandar on Thursday, which promises to be an action-packed ride. The actor shared the second teaser of his upcoming film on social media. Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar poster draws comparison with Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs Serial Killer: 'Bollywood is copywood' Sikandar teaser: Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Sikandar teaser out

On Thursday, Salman shared another teaser of his upcoming film on social media: Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The one-minute and 21-second teaser kicks off with a dramatic introduction to Salman's character. With a hint of nostalgia, he discloses that his grandmother bestowed upon him the name Sikander, while his grandfather chose Sanjay for him. “Aur pragya ne rajasahab (And people called me raja),” he said.

The teaser then transitions into high-octane action sequences, showcasing Salman in his signature larger-than-life avatar. With his trademark swagger, he single-handedly takes down multiple adversaries, effortlessly dispatching them in a flurry of punches and kicks. The action unfolds in diverse settings, from the rugged outdoors to the confines of a plane.

The teaser is full of one-liners such as “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge”, and “Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun”. The teaser also shows Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. The clip includes a dash of dance and music.

Last year, Sikander's first teaser was released. In the one-minute-41-second video, Salman entered a room filled with weapons and people dressed in samurai armour. It seemed that he got to know that he had walked into a trap as he said, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)”.

Earlier this month Salman had unveiled a new poster for his Sikandar, and it sparked a flurry of discussion on social media. The poster featured Salman attempting to deflect an attack from a sharp object, with his piercing gaze taking center stage against a bold red backdrop. Several social media users have pointed out a striking resemblance between the Sikandar poster and that of Jacqueline Fernandez's 2020 film, Mrs Serial Killer.

About the film

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.