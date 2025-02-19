Salman Khan's Sikandar poster draws comparison with Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs Serial Killer: 'Bollywood is copywood'

Actor Salman Khan recently unveiled a new poster for his upcoming film, Sikandar, and it has sparked a flurry of discussion on social media. Several social media users have pointed out a striking resemblance between the Sikandar poster and that of Jacqueline Fernandez's 2020 film, Mrs Serial Killer. Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Sikandar, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Is poster a copy?

This observation has led many to criticise the Bollywood industry, with some even labelling it "Copywood". Salman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to share the poster on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday.

The poster for Salman Khan's Sikandar features the actor attempting to deflect an attack from a sharp object, with his piercing gaze taking center stage against a bold red backdrop. Interestingly, the poster for Jacqueline's Mrs Serial Killer bears a striking resemblance, with the actor holding a sharp object and her intense emotions taking focus, also set against a prominent red element.

This similarity has caught the attention of social media users, who have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their observations and express their thoughts on the apparent duplication.

One social media wrote, “Haa. correct But Jacqueline wali film to Disaster thi (Jacqueline’s film was a disaster)”, with another mentioning, “Bollywood is now Copywood. It is proof.”

One user commented, “This is an old habit of Bollywood”. Another wrote, "Heights of Mockery!!! #Sikandar. Salman bhoi is so finished that his team needs to copy posters of @Asli_Jacqueline movies now”.

“Another Disaster from Salmon bhoi loading this Eid!!!! #SikandarPoster #SalmanKhan,” one wrote while sharing both the posters.

“#SalmanKhan is officially a finished star now. No originality, no efforts, no hard work. same old lethargic thakeli look as always,” read one comment.

About Sikandar

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Sikandar, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. Directed by filmmaker AR Murugadoss, known for his impressive work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, including Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. Salman will be sporting a new look in the project. The plot details remain tightly under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

About Mrs Killer

Released on Netflix in 2020, Mrs. Serial Killer is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film hinges on the question -- how far would you go for love. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee.