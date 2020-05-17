Manoj Bajpayee says he did Mrs Serial Killer for Shirish Kunder: ‘He is talented and his scripts are well-crafted’

Updated: May 17, 2020 14:15 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has claimed he agreed to work to do Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer only because of Shirish Kunder. “He is talented, and his scripts are well-crafted,” Manoj said about the director who helmed the show, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Asked if being a neighbour (to filmmaker Shirish and wife Farah Khan) helped him bag the role, Manoj told Mid Day, “Then I would have bagged roles in all of Farah’s big films, including her next. I wish being her neighbour helped me bag roles in her big-ticket productions. But I do get invited to Farah’s lunches, which are attended by the who’s who of the industry.”

His latest film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan; Manoj earlier worked with the couple on the 2016 short film Kriti.

The series was universally panned by audience and critics alike. Hindustan Times’ review for Mrs Serial Killer said, “Watching Bajpayee flail about in the role is sort of like catching an uncle of yours red-handed in a seedy part of town. You clock each other for a second, and silently agree to not breathe a word of it to anyone else. You’ve both been caught in a compromised position.” Ahead of the film’s release, Manoj had said in an interview that he would love to dance and sing in a Farah Khan film.

After the death of maverick actor Irrfan Khan last month, Manoj had expressed his sorrow and said, “We faced similar kinds of rejections, struggles and acceptance. I feel that I lost a co-traveller. Though he was not my best friend, somewhere I felt that he was somebody whose journey was known to me and who knew my journey.”

