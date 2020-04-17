e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez goes over the edge to save Manoj Bajpayee in Netflix original. Watch

Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez goes over the edge to save Manoj Bajpayee in Netflix original. Watch

Mrs Serial Killer trailer shows Jacqueline Fernandez as a woman who will go over the edge to save her framed husband, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Mrs Serial Killer trailer.
Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Mrs Serial Killer trailer.
         

The trailer of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer is out. Just as the name suggests, Jacqueline plays the wife of a man framed for serial murders (Manoj Bajpayee) who must replicate the killer’s modus operandi to save her spouse.

As several murders of young women take place, Jacqueline’s onscreen husband played by Manoj Bajpayee is wrongly framed with a cop (played by Mohit Raina) doing all the sleuthing. In order to prove his innocence, Jacqueline uses an unexpected route to prove that the real murderer is still on the loose.

 

While the trailer hints at a psychopath killer, the film seems to revolve around Jacqueline’s character who deals with the situation in her own manner.

The film is directed by Shirish Kunder (Jaan-E-Mann) and produced by Farah Khan. The fifth Indian original by Netflix in 2020, it comees after anthology Ghost Stories, dance drama Yeh Ballet, college drama Guilty and rom-com Maska.

Sharing the trailer, Farah wrote “Even psychopaths have emotions... then again, MAYBE NOT!” Mrs Serial Killer comes after the disastrous Drive for Jacqueline that also released on Netflix; Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed The Family Man on Amazon Prime.

 

Netflix had recently shared a glimpse of a video chat between Jacqueline and Manoj. While Jacqueline was seen asking Manoj which dress she should wear for the film’s premiere. When Manoj feigns ignorance about the premiere, she threatens him using a dialogue from his film Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Keh ke loongi’. He bursts out laughing and reveals that the world premiere of Mrs Serial Killer will be held on May 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
Delhi’s private schools to pay salary of contractual and regular staff: Sisodia
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
List of new activities exempted by govt from lockdown restrictions
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
This concept Armortruck SUV makes Tesla Cybertruck look like a cardboard car
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Zoom responds to MHA deeming the app ‘not safe’
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news