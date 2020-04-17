Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez goes over the edge to save Manoj Bajpayee in Netflix original. Watch

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:57 IST

The trailer of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer is out. Just as the name suggests, Jacqueline plays the wife of a man framed for serial murders (Manoj Bajpayee) who must replicate the killer’s modus operandi to save her spouse.

As several murders of young women take place, Jacqueline’s onscreen husband played by Manoj Bajpayee is wrongly framed with a cop (played by Mohit Raina) doing all the sleuthing. In order to prove his innocence, Jacqueline uses an unexpected route to prove that the real murderer is still on the loose.

While the trailer hints at a psychopath killer, the film seems to revolve around Jacqueline’s character who deals with the situation in her own manner.

The film is directed by Shirish Kunder (Jaan-E-Mann) and produced by Farah Khan. The fifth Indian original by Netflix in 2020, it comees after anthology Ghost Stories, dance drama Yeh Ballet, college drama Guilty and rom-com Maska.

Sharing the trailer, Farah wrote “Even psychopaths have emotions... then again, MAYBE NOT!” Mrs Serial Killer comes after the disastrous Drive for Jacqueline that also released on Netflix; Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed The Family Man on Amazon Prime.

Netflix had recently shared a glimpse of a video chat between Jacqueline and Manoj. While Jacqueline was seen asking Manoj which dress she should wear for the film’s premiere. When Manoj feigns ignorance about the premiere, she threatens him using a dialogue from his film Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Keh ke loongi’. He bursts out laughing and reveals that the world premiere of Mrs Serial Killer will be held on May 1.

