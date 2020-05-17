e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says her AC stopped working during lockdown: ‘The struggle is real’, watch

Taapsee Pannu says her AC stopped working during lockdown: ‘The struggle is real’, watch

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that AC is not working as she gives a glimpse into her lockdown life.

bollywood Updated: May 17, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu has been in self-isolation in Mumbai.
Taapsee Pannu has been in self-isolation in Mumbai.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has been self-isolating in Mumbai, took to Instagram on Sunday to speak about life during lockdown. She mentioned that her air-conditioner isn’t working and also shared what she and her sister have been up to during quarantine.

She shared a video in which she says, “So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking...” She is laying on her bed and facing the camera as she speaks. At one point, while she speaks, she pans the camera to the AC on the wall of her room. On the video, the text “the struggle is real” flashes.

 

Through the lockdown, Taapsee has been sharing personal and throwback pictures. Recently, she shared a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu and mentioned how she loved being the elder sibling. She wrote on Instagram, “The day I forced these to to tie rakhi to me because after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na.”

“The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle,” she wrote. Reacting to the post, Taapsee’s sister Shagun commented: “Please stop posting my ugly pictures.”

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Sometime back, she shared a throwback picture from the shoot of Manmarziyaan and wrote how she was waiting for the lockdown to end. “The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like,” Taapsee captioned the image.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In