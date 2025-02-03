Exclusive| Anjini Dhawan confirms working with Salman Khan in Sikandar: It's like living a dream

After making her debut last year with Binny And Family, Anjini Dhawan’s name was associated with actor Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Reports said that the young actor will be starring in Salman’s Eid 2025 release, and while she stayed mum on the news all this while, Anjini Dhawan has now confirmed the news to us. Anjini Dhawan on working with Salman Khan in Sikandar

“Now the teaser’s out, I can finally talk about it,” the actor quips, adding that things are going great for her professionally and she is enjoying being at her “happy place”, a film set.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Salman Khan, Anjini says her every instance is like a ‘pinch-me’ moment for her. She shares, “I could not be more grateful and thankful. Every time I enter the film’s set, I have to pinch myself and ask, is this real life or am I dreaming? Every single day is a pinch me moment.”

The 24-year-old goes on to rave about her co-star and his filmography: “I have grown up being his biggest fan. I have loved his films, especially the ones he and David (Dhawan, filmmaker and Anjini’s great uncle) sir have done together, from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) to Partner (2007), the latter being my go-to film on any day. Whenever I am having a bad day, I just need to watch Partner, and I will be okay. So, working with him is literally like living a dream.”