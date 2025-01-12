National Youth Day 2025| Anjini Dhawan on changing roles for young actors in Bollywood: The parts we get are more…

The saying goes that youth is our future and being part of that youth, Anjini Dhawan truly believes in that. On National Youth Day today, the youngster, who is actor Varun Dhawan's niece, says, “Eventually it's the youth that’s going to run the country and the world. And with them, so many social norms are changing. People are open to a lot more things that they weren’t earlier, and I think mindsets are changing which somewhere is a good thing.” Anjini Dhawan on National Youth Day

Sharing her thoughts on how the youth is influencing the society today, Anjini Dhawan says, “People have become more woke, more open minded. The youth of today is very relaxed, we believe in live and let live. We are also conscious about the environment today. The youth today is very aware of the small things.” But what’s the best part about being a part of this generation for her? “The best and worst part is that we are open to social media. We are living in a fast-changing world, where both opportunities and challenges are ever-present,” she responds.

Recently, a report suggested that Gen-Z are not considered good employees today. Ask the Binny And Family actor if it’s because of their bold vocal nature and Anjini says, “I think voicing your opinion is great, being opinionated is great and letting people know what you feel is great. But if it comes off in a disrespectful taste, then that's not okay, because disrespect is not okay at any level or at any age.” But does she ever feel that this generation is sometimes misunderstood? “People are understanding. Overnight, you can't expect the whole world to understand you and change with time. It's a slow progress and it's happening.”

As a young actor, what changes has she observed in the film industry? “The kind of roles for us have changed so drastically. The kind of roles we get today are so inclusive like in Mismatched, and there are so many women-led roles, which were not there so much before. I remember watching Chameli and there wasn’t another such film for a long time after that. Films like Sadma were like one offs. But today there are so many female-led films like an Alpha coming. It's amazing.”

Being a public figure, Anjini understands the power she holds to influence young minds and takes it as a responsibility. Ask her what would she like to advise to the youth today and she says, “Just be nice, be compassionate, be humble and spread a lot of love because there's too much hate in the world. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.”