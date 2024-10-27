Anjini Dhawan on carrying David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's legacy ahead: I'm proud of my family name but…

Anjini Dhawan made her debut with Binny And Family last month and she comes from the family of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Ask her about carrying the family legacy ahead and she says, “I didn’t let myself feel any pressure because I feel everyone’s journey is different. Especially as actors, two people cannot have the same career path. While I love the family I come from and I am very proud of them, I am just looking forward to my own journey.” Anjini Dhawan on Dhawan family legacy

The 24-year-old admits that the film doesn’t fit in the mould that she had imagined herself debuting with. “If you had asked me three years ago what my debut project would be like, I would have said that I would be in a shiny dress, with my hair flying and I would make an entry. But this script hit home as I was very close to my nana, and we lost him just a year before the story came to me. So, it felt like a sign that he had sent this story to me. Nothing felt more right in that moment,” she insists.

Discussing her father Siddharth Dhawan’s tumultuous acting journey, Anjini says, “The one thing I learnt seeing him was to never take yourself too seriously and to remember that your work is a part of your life; it cannot be your whole life.” She adds, “Growing up, I used to watch a lot of my dad’s TV shows. He did the OG Naaginn and I used to love it. I used to freak out seeing him so close to snakes on TV and when he would come home, he would add mirch-masala and say, ‘Anjini, the snake bit me, but they took out the poison. They are real snakes’. He would ghumao me like this all the time.”

She also discusses her equation with Varun, sharing, “He has always been like an older brother to me, giving me the right advice and guiding me.” The young actor also spills the beans on how Varun is as a father: “He is obsessed with his daughter. They are so sweet together and whenever he is at home, he is just hanging out in her room. He has not changed at all from how he was before becoming an actor. He is the same person at home.”

Anjini is rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, and while she doesn’t confirm the news, she does express excitement on just her name being associated to a Salman Khan project. She says, “It feels very exciting. I am a big fan of him. I have watched Partner over 100 times. Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No.1, No Entry are some of the films which I am a fan of. So just having my name associated with his project is extremely exciting.”