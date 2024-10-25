Baby Varun Dhawan wanted to watch K2H2 instead of BMCM; dad David Dhawan said, ‘I will leave you on the streets’

Varun Dhawan's love for films was put to the test when his father David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He had to make a tough choice between dad's film versus his favourite film. Varun recently revealed that his choice irked his father, saying he was ready to leave him on the streets of London. Why? Because Varun wanted to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Varun Dhawan made his debut as an actor with Karan Johar’s film.

Varun recalls

In an interview with The Indian Express, Varun looked back at the dilemma when he was on his way to the premiere of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in London.

“The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan premiere was in London. I don’t know why they did it there and the producers had got us a limousine with faces of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan pasted on it. We were going through the streets of London in that limousine, with both of them making funny faces in the poster. But I was dying to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I didn’t even know Karan at that point of time,” he said.

Varun added, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai just felt like a cooler film, but my dad was like, ‘Stop it, I will leave you on the streets here’. I remember telling him you can’t treat children here like this and my dad was like, ‘He is so badly behaved, why did I get him here’. Day one of Bade Miyan was bigger because of the mass factor but obviously Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become huge. And I ultimately got launched by Karan Johar".

Varun entered Bollywood as an actor with Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year in 2012. He went on to work on projects such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. He is currently awaiting the release of his Prime Video espionage actioner Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

About the films

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film narrated a story about love and friendship. It also received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh in important roles.

Meanwhile, David’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The film revolves around two police inspectors (Arjun and Pyare) who work together in Mumbai despite rivalry. The film is known for its witty one-liners as well as hit numbers including Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Makhna.