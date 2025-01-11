National Youth Day 2025: 15 inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda to honour his birth anniversary

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to honour the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. This day commemorates his vision of how the youth can shape the modern world while staying rooted in their values. Swami Vivekananda's teachings continue to resonate deeply, inspiring young minds to overcome challenges and achieve their aspirations. National Youth Day on January 12 honours Swami Vivekananda's teachings.(Pinterest)

It's a day to reflect on his wisdom and empower the younger generation. Let's explore some of his most inspiring and thought-provoking quotes to celebrate this occasion.

15 inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda

1. "In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path."

2. "The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful."

3. "The greatest sin is to think yourself weak."

4. "Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life."

5. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

6. "Comfort is no test of truth. Truth is often far from being comfortable."

7. "Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else."

8. "Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached."

9. "External nature is only internal nature writ large."

10. "Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."

11. "Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide."

12. "The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong."

13. "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

14. "Strength is life; weakness is death. Expansion is life; contraction is death. Love is life; hatred is death."

15. "Talk to yourself at least once in a day, otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world."