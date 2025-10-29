Chinmaya Vidyalaya Delhi champions young minds through chess

The Chinmaya Open Rating Chess Tournament is gathering remarkable momentum as registrations pour in from across Delhi NCR, with young chess enthusiasts eagerly preparing to make their move in one of the most anticipated scholastic chess events of the year. Hosted by Chinmaya Vidyalaya Delhi, under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, this FIDE-rated tournament stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing intellect, focus, and strategic thinking among students. This FIDE-rated tournament stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing intellect, focus, and strategic thinking among students.

Set to take place from November 1 to 5, 2025, at Tapovan Hall and the Chinmaya Centre of World Understanding, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of skill, discipline, and youthful brilliance. Entries close on 30th October, 2025, for participation in the event.

With over 200 students already registered from various schools, the tournament provides a rare platform for budding players to experience professional-level competition from an early age. Archana Soni, Principal of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, believes this is a defining moment for young minds in India’s chess landscape. “Our country has firmly established itself as a global chess powerhouse. The success stories of Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, and Divya Deshmukh—each of whom began their journey while still in school—prove that age is no barrier to greatness. Through this tournament, we hope to inspire our students to pursue the game with passion and perseverance,” she said.

In an exceptionally thoughtful gesture, the school has revised the tournament’s structure to condense it into five days without reducing the number of rounds. This ensures the event remains academically considerate while maintaining its competitive rigour. The classical tournament will feature nine rounds, played in a Swiss League format with a 90/30 time control, striking a perfect balance between intensity and opportunity. The schedule, thoughtfully planned to include three holidays—Saturday, Sunday, and Guru Nanak Jayanti—reflects the Vidyalaya’s proactive approach to promoting extracurricular excellence without disrupting academics.

With a prize fund exceeding ₹5 lakh, the event offers 60 prizes, including a ₹50,000 cash award for the winner and assured ₹5,000 prizes even for those ranked 60th, ensuring that every participant feels recognised and motivated. Beyond monetary rewards, each player gains the invaluable opportunity to earn a FIDE rating, a global benchmark of chess proficiency that can open doors to national and international recognition.

What makes this tournament truly distinctive is the philosophical harmony between Chinmaya Mission and its sponsors, all of whom share the vision of holistic growth and mindful living. The Mission has not only built a new and dynamic platform for chess but has also aligned with partners who resonate deeply with its ideals. Bawa Industries, an offshoot of the legendary Bawa Masala Company, promotes mindful eating through its rich heritage in kitchen spices. “We have always supported sports and cultural activities for children,” says Savinder Singh Bawa, “because nurturing young talent builds not just winners, but well-rounded individuals.”

IOTA Water, with its cutting-edge nano-bubble technology that enhances the purity and vitality of drinking water, reflects clarity and rejuvenation—traits central to a sharp chess mind. “Chess embodies intellect and discipline,” says Ajit Kumar Singh of IOTA, “and Chinmaya Mission’s dedication to fostering knowledge aligns perfectly with our values.”

Kairali Ayurveda Centre, Mehrauli, renowned for authentic Ayurvedic therapies, completes this unique triad of wellness-oriented sponsors. Mona Walia of Kairali notes, “Chess deserves greater recognition, and supporting young players helps strengthen both mind and spirit.”

Together, these partners—different yet uniquely connected—reinforce the philosophy that health, intellect, and awareness are inseparable. By curating such purposeful associations, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Delhi has ensured that its chess tournament is not merely an event but a movement, embodying the Mission’s ethos that true education extends beyond academics, fostering a balanced, thoughtful, and self-aware generation.

For further details and registration, visit chinmayachess@chinmayavvdelhi.ac.in.

